KASHRUS ALERT: Fake Hashgachos Being Imported From Asia

There’s a new warning for kosher consumers: rigorously check every hashgacha label seen on food products.
On Monday, Kashrut.com issued an alert warning of bogus kashrus certification labels being slapped on products bring imported from Asia – particularly ones originating from India.
“These bogus kosher symbols ares [s]ome of the ones offered by companies, many in Asia, particularly India, that sell ‘certification’ services. (No recognized rabbinical certification is behind these certications.),” the warning reads.
Curiously, one of the fraudulent kashrus symbols being used has “פשר” written on it, rather than the correct “כשר.”
As always, buyer beware.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
these don’t look fake. fake would be impersonating an authority. these just look random and unreliable.
Somejew. It is fake when it claims to be certified kosher
As none of these symbols carry the name of a certifying agency nobody who cares about kashrus would hold by them. There are products coming out of India carrying a hashgocha which most authorities do not consider reliable. I would love to find Indian food products with a reliable hechsher.
The Kof K looks real. That is a real problem.
