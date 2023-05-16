KASHRUS ALERT: Fake Hashgachos Being Imported From Asia





There’s a new warning for kosher consumers: rigorously check every hashgacha label seen on food products.

On Monday, Kashrut.com issued an alert warning of bogus kashrus certification labels being slapped on products bring imported from Asia – particularly ones originating from India.

“These bogus kosher symbols ares [s]ome of the ones offered by companies, many in Asia, particularly India, that sell ‘certification’ services. (No recognized rabbinical certification is behind these certications.),” the warning reads.

Curiously, one of the fraudulent kashrus symbols being used has “פשר” written on it, rather than the correct “כשר.”

As always, buyer beware.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)