RUDY THE HATER? Lawsuit Accuses Giuliani Of Offensive Remarks Against Jews





A former assistant has accused Rudy Giuliani in a lawsuit of making derogatory remarks about Jews. The lawsuit also includes allegations of assault and harassment against Giuliani.

“Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man,” the former NYC mayor and Trump attorney said, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in New York. “Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The Red Sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

While Jews certainly recount the story of the exodus from Egypt on a regular basis, and especially on Pesach, there is no historical record of the Red Sea parting other than that one time.

The lawsuit also accuses Giuliani of saying that Jewish men “were inferior due to ‘natural selection.’”

Giuliani’s comments – which the lawsuit indicated was recorded – is just part of a much broader lawsuit from Nicole Dunphy, a former aide who claims that he pushed her into unwanted physical acts and didn’t pay her what he promised for her work.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)