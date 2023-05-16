INFIGHTING GROWS: NYC Mayor Adams Continues To Publicly Slam Biden Over Out Of Control Migrant Crisis





New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, expressed his frustration with President Biden during a recent interview as the migrant crisis in New York City escalates and tensions persist between the two prominent politicians. In response to anchor Fox5NY Reporter Rosanna Scotta’s question on the president’s absence, Adams echoed the concerns of many by asking, “Where the heck is the president of the United States?”

“That is a good question,” the mayor responded. “I think we all should be asking, ‘Why is this happening to a city that was turning itself around and will continue to do so?’

“This should not be happening to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and the other big northern cities,” Adams added. “And really it should not be happening to El Paso or Brownsville, Texas. No city should be carrying this burden. This is a national problem and it needs a national solution.”

Adams emphasized that the current situation should not be limited to New York City, but should be viewed as a national issue affecting major northern cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as border towns like El Paso and Brownsville, Texas. He stressed the need for a comprehensive national solution to address this pressing problem. The mayor’s criticism coincides with reports that he has been removed from a 2024 campaign advisory board and is no longer serving as a national surrogate for Biden’s re-election campaign.

While several Democrat politicians, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar, have joined the advisory board, Adams has been excluded. This development further highlights the growing tension between Mayor Adams and President Biden. In contrast, Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, has been vocal about the impact of illegal immigration on border communities. Cuellar recently advocated for these communities, asserting that cities like New York are only experiencing a fraction of the challenges faced by areas along the southern border.

Mayor Adams previously criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the “migrant crisis,” asserting that it has caused significant damage to New York City. However, he recently made headlines with his controversial decision to transport migrants to Republican-led counties in upstate New York, a political move that has generated strong opposition.

In a speech delivered in May, Adams attempted to distance himself from sanctuary city policies, stating that he is merely following the law. Acknowledging that the sanctuary city law was established before his tenure as mayor, he emphasized the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis associated with illegal immigration, which has surpassed the expectations set when the law was initially enacted. Currently, the city finds itself in court, seeking a legal review of the law in order to effectively address this significant humanitarian challenge.

