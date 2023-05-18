DIAL-AN-UBER: Ride-Hailing Company Unveils Feature For People Without Smartphones





Uber on Wednesday unveiled a range of new features, including an alternative for riders who face difficulty in hailing a car directly from the app – or don’t have a smartphone.

The introduced service enables riders to dial 1-833-USE-UBER and request a car for pickup, providing them with an additional means to secure a ride instead of relying solely on the app.

“We all know that not everyone is comfortable using a phone or an app to call an Uber, like my mother-in-law,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “What could be easier for her?”

Under the new feature, riders could call the number, be verbally given a price, and once confirmed, would get a text message with the driver’s details and expected arrival time.

The new feature will prove to be especially useful for many Orthodox Jews who have resisted acquiring a smartphone – along with the 31% of Americans over 50 who don’t own a smartphone, according to a 2021 Pew survey.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)