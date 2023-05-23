RON JUMPS IN: Florida Gov. DeSantis To Join 2024 Presidential Race On Wednesday





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make his entrance to the 2024 presidential race official on Wednesday, Fox News is reporting.

The announcement will reportedly come at 6 pm during a live conversation on Twitter with Elon Musk.

DeSantis is widely seen as the only Republican who could give Donald Trump trouble in securing the GOP nomination for president next year. The popular conservative governor has been visiting early primary states in recent weeks as he prepared for his run.

At 44, DeSantis is three decades younger than Trump, became a national star over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he fought back against restrictions and the edicts of Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose advice Trump followed long after DeSantis had discarded them.

Since then, his star has grown brighter as he fought mercilessly against woke culture, including refusing to back down against corporate behemoth Disney as it supports woke agendas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)