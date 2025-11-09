WHERE IS THE NYPD?! Illegal Street Chaos Between Flatbush And Boro Park As Lawlessness Spreads Across NYC

Residents are outraged after yet another night of lawlessness on Brooklyn streets — this time between Flatbush and Boro Park — where an out-of-control street takeover was caught on video at Avenue J and Bay Parkway around 3:00AM.

The shocking footage — nearly five minutes long — shows cars blocking intersections, blasting music, and driving recklessly while crowds gathered around. Not a single NYPD officer appeared throughout the five minute video. YWN notes that an NYPD response to any part of the 66 or 70 precinct at 3:00AM should take less than 3 minutes, as there is no traffic whatsoever.

Residents say the lack of police presence shows how far public safety has deteriorated in recent years — and warn it will only get worse under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration.

This problem has plagued the city for years, with Ocean Parkway from Church Avenue down to Avenue Z, and Ocean Avenue from Foster Avenue to the water, now covered in tire marks — evidence of nightly drag races and car parties.

Despite repeated claims from the NYPD that enforcement has been stepped up, the reality on the ground tells a different story. These all-night events — blaring deafening music from car-mounted “churchero” or “kitipo” sound systems — regularly fill residential neighborhoods with noise levels louder than landing jets.

What began during the COVID-19 lockdowns as small gatherings has evolved into massive, unregulated car parties featuring drugs, alcohol, and reckless driving, lasting until dawn while police seemingly look the other way.

For countless New Yorkers across the boroughs, sleepless nights and growing fear have become the new normal — and many are asking: Where is the NYPD?