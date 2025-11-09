WHERE IS THE NYPD?! Illegal Street Chaos Between Flatbush And Boro Park As Lawlessness Spreads Across NYC

Residents are outraged after yet another night of lawlessness on Brooklyn streets — this time between Flatbush and Boro Park — where an out-of-control street takeover was caught on video at Avenue J and Bay Parkway around 3:00AM.
The shocking footage — nearly five minutes long — shows cars blocking intersections, blasting music, and driving recklessly while crowds gathered around. Not a single NYPD officer appeared throughout the five minute video. YWN notes that an NYPD response to any part of the 66 or 70 precinct at 3:00AM should take less than 3 minutes, as there is no traffic whatsoever.
Residents say the lack of police presence shows how far public safety has deteriorated in recent years — and warn it will only get worse under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration.
This problem has plagued the city for years, with Ocean Parkway from Church Avenue down to Avenue Z, and Ocean Avenue from Foster Avenue to the water, now covered in tire marks — evidence of nightly drag races and car parties.
Despite repeated claims from the NYPD that enforcement has been stepped up, the reality on the ground tells a different story. These all-night events — blaring deafening music from car-mounted “churchero” or “kitipo” sound systems — regularly fill residential neighborhoods with noise levels louder than landing jets.
What began during the COVID-19 lockdowns as small gatherings has evolved into massive, unregulated car parties featuring drugs, alcohol, and reckless driving, lasting until dawn while police seemingly look the other way.
For countless New Yorkers across the boroughs, sleepless nights and growing fear have become the new normal — and many are asking: Where is the NYPD?
12 Responses
Yeah, and Eric Adams claims that they are getting better and better. What a fraud, and shame on the asskunim flattering the phony officials and donut fressers. NYPD has been in slowdown mode for years.
Get the message!! LEAVE!!
This has zero to do with Mamdani.
Why doesn’t Trump send the national guard?!?
The cops are terrified of these thugs! There should be sharpshooters shooting at their wheels and then arrests. But this is NYC, and it’s not Giuliani’s NY either. It’s Hochul’s N.Y. and Andrew Cuomo’s NY where no one gets punished for anything. Once Mamdani takes over, this may become 3 PM activity – not just 3 AM activity.
Where did this apparently coordinated crowd suddenly “appear” from? And those guys in neon vests look like MTA workers doing qork in the F-line nearby… These definitely do not represent the neighborhood!
get used to it, because it ain’t gonna get better.
I moved out of Brooklyn to 5T- closer to JFK. Will be there faster to fly home to EY when the time comes.
Wait until the Democrats’ latest messiah is sworn in. Everyone will be asking, “Do you remember when we had a police department?”
drag races are annoying but if there is no violent crime involved, the police (whose numbers are shrinking rapidly) should be focused on more serious crimes. “Broken window” policing works but not if you don’t have enough police so that the “broken window” arrests are instead of, not in addition to, arrests for theft, assault, rape, murder, etc.
It is highly lamentable that these cars didn’t flip over killing these hooligans instantly
The future we need to fear is when the police obey orders from the mayor (and with the governor’s blessing) to NOT interfere with anti-Jewish violence. Then we have to choose to “fight or flee”