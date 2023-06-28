MAILBAG: Stop The Blabber And Solve The Root Of The Problem





A lot has been written lately about materialism and attempting to identify the root problem in our communities. Practically speaking, pointing a finger at materialism is a useless exercise because the issue is so deeply rooted within us that simply talking about is unlikely to make any difference.

The truth of the matter is that the root of materialism stems from חטא אדם הראשון (see מ”נ פ”א) and is put right with the Mitzvah קדושים תהיו – פרושים תהיו – קדש עצמך במותר לך. However, by definition, the application of this Mitzvah will always be limited to the special individuals among us and will not include the masses. The reason for this is that it takes a heavy dose of קדושה to have the אזנים לשמוע what this Mitzvah is about, and being that most of us are out of touch and don’t really understand the underlying fundamentals of the issue, it’s a goal we’ll never attain. With this in mind: if we are going to make any progress within our communities, we have to identify the perceptions we are able to relate to with a practical plan of action to halt the downtrend.

The primary difficulty here is answering a simple question some of us are fortunate enough to have: “If I have the means to spend the money, what do I gain by not spending it?”

Lets consider: We have all heard endless stories of גדולי ישראל who lived in dire poverty and became what they became under those circumstances. What is less commonly known are the numerous stories of the people who wouldn’t change their living conditions even when their financial circumstances changed. They lived with the principle of, “You don’t do things just because you can.” But why did they live by this principle?

Let’s put that to the side for a minute. On the macro level, the issue is that the accepted practice is to spend what you are able to, because why not? But from this arises a problem: if you don’t spend extravagantly, it’s assumed that you don’t have the means to spend a lot. People don’t want to be perceived as poor, so they begin spending even beyond their means, simply to prove that they can spend the money, even if they can’t! This results in a never-ending cycle of everyone spending money well beyond their means just so that the Cohen’s next door don’t think they don’t have the means to do so.

This isn’t so with those rags to riches story mentioned above. They have the mindset that just because you can, isn’t a reason to do. Just because they can afford a multi-million dollar house is not a reason for them to get one. And see how intelligent that is! They don’t get caught up in the cycle of having to spend just to show that they are able to – they stay completely out of it.

A second facet of this is the notion that if you don’t spend massive amounts of money, you will lose out on the finer things in life, like a luxurious vacation. This leaves people feeling hopelessly deprived. Once again, rags to riches stories who wind up living simply don’t have this. They don’t get concerned with how “yennem” is living; they take a look at their life and ask themselves, “What do I need to live happily?”

So, how do we address this root problem? By cultivating a mentality of self-awareness. Be aware of what you need, not what your friend/neighbor/cousin needs. It’s irrelevant to you. And chances are, if you got in touch with yourself, you’ll notice that you don’t need all those trappings you’ve become convinced that you do need.

To this end, there is a big role rabbanim can play in achieving this, by speaking to their kehillos and setting takanos against extravagant parties. This has already been done in some Chasidish communities; there’s no reason we can’t do it too. This way, even if some continue making ostentatious parties, people who can’t spend massive amounts of money can easily pin their lack of spending on takanos, because there’s no shame in following a rav’s guidelines.

Mordechai from Yerushalayim

