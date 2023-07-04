Homelessness in New York City Surges by Nearly 18% in a Year





New York City is grappling with a concerning surge in homelessness, with the number of individuals without shelter increasing by almost 18% in just one year, despite Mayor Adams’ efforts to address the issue. According to the annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate survey conducted on January 24, there were 4,042 people found sleeping on the streets or in the subways, compared to 3,439 in 2022.

The rise in homelessness comes as a disappointment after the Adams administration’s vigorous attempts to combat the humanitarian crisis through enforcement, sweeps, and outreach initiatives. However, the city has regressed to pre-pandemic levels when former Mayor Bill de Blasio faced frequent criticism for his perceived lack of action on the matter.

“While the Adams administration has worked tirelessly to tackle this massive humanitarian crisis, we have witnessed an alarming increase in homelessness over the past year,” stated Molly Wasow Park, Social Services Commissioner and overseer of the Department of Homeless Services.

Officials highlighted that while street homelessness had risen by 18%, the overall shelter population had nearly doubled, largely due to an influx of migrants from the southern border. This distinction underscores the complex challenges faced by the city in managing homelessness.

In 2022, City Hall proudly emphasized increased spending to address the homeless issue. However, the results have fallen short of expectations. According to a scathing audit released by Comptroller Brad Lander on June 28, only 119 individuals were transitioned from the encampments into the shelter system out of the 2,308 homeless New Yorkers residing there, resulting in a meager 5% success rate.

