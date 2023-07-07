Target Backtracks After Refusing To Sell Conservative Heavyweight’s New Book In Stores





Conservative commentator Mark Levin revealed on Wednesday that retail giant Target initially planned to carry his new book exclusively online, citing concerns about potential polarization among customers. However, within a day, Levin disclosed that the company had reversed its decision.

Levin took to Twitter to express his disappointment with Target’s initial choice, calling it “pathetic.” Although pre-order sales for the book were available on Target’s website, physical copies were not going to be stocked in their stores. Levin’s book, titled “THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA,” is scheduled for release in September.

In his tweet, Levin criticized Target for allegedly avoiding the book to prevent offending Democrats. He encouraged his followers to purchase the book directly from Amazon, bypassing what he described as “Democrat-Party corporatists.” However, he expressed gratitude to Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-A-Million for committing to carrying the book upon its release. Levin reiterated his views on his radio show, characterizing Target as fully aligned with the left.

On Thursday, Target reversed its decision, prompting Levin to share the news on Twitter. He thanked his followers for championing free speech, stating that Target would now stock his book in their stores upon its release. Levin expressed pride in his audience, referring to them as a powerful force for conservative authors and audiences, and emphasized their impact on the marketplace.

Levin also acknowledged that although this particular situation had been resolved, similar challenges would likely arise in the future. He praised his supporters for asserting their power and proclaimed that the silent majority was no longer silent. The Washington Examiner reported that Target released a statement addressing the “confusion” surrounding the decision. The statement clarified that the book had been available for pre-sale since mid-June and would be sold in their stores on its release date, as they have done with Levin’s previous works.

Target cited concerns related to the use of the word “hate” in the book’s title as the reason behind their initial decision. However, they regretted any confusion caused and affirmed their commitment to offering the book for sale as planned.

