TEHILLIM: 8-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Choking On Candy





As first reported on Lakewood Alerts, an 8-year-old boy from Lakewood is in critical condition after choking on a candy on Thursday.

Hatzolah paramedics responded to the boy’s home in the Ridge neighborhood mid-afternoon, and found the patient with a small ball from a popular candy lodged in his throat.

The object was finally removed, but the boy is now in very serious condition.

Parents are advised to ensure that all candies bought for children are safe and contain no choking hazards.

Please daven for Dovid Aryeh ben Bracha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)