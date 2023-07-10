POLL: Trump Destroying DeSantis By More Than 20 Points IN FLORIDA!





According to a recent poll conducted by the Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab, former President Donald Trump maintains a commanding lead over Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary, even in DeSantis’ home state of Florida.

The study reveals that if the GOP presidential primary were held today, DeSantis would secure 30.2 percent of the vote from Floridians, surpassing most of his competitors. However, Trump dominates with 50.3 percent of statewide primary voters, establishing a significant 20 percent lead over the closest contender.

To gain further insights, the poll also inquired about participant preferences if all candidates, except Trump and DeSantis, were removed from the primary. In this scenario, DeSantis garnered 37 percent support, but Trump maintained a decisive lead with 54 percent, leaving 8 percent of participants undecided.

FAU political science professor Kevin Wagner commented on the poll, emphasizing Trump’s enduring support base. Wagner stated, “The poll highlights Donald Trump’s quite durable support, especially among white working-class voters, who have consistently formed a steadfast base for the former President. This persistent support continues to bolster Trump’s strong and steady position within the party.”

The poll also revealed that Trump has a firm grip on a portion of the GOP, as around 1 out of 5 Republicans considered it “disloyal” to support any candidate other than the former president. These findings raise questions about DeSantis’ ability to rival Trump, given that his campaign has struggled to make significant headway against him.

However, there is some positive news for DeSantis, as the poll indicates a narrowing gap between him and Trump, with a 7 percent decrease since the FAU and Mainstreet poll’s last results in April. Additionally, DeSantis currently enjoys a 54 percent approval rating among Floridians, suggesting that the race between him and Trump may continue to tighten over time.

The poll also examined how Trump and DeSantis would fare against President Joe Biden in Florida. According to the results, Trump would defeat Biden with 49 percent compared to 39 percent, while DeSantis would fare slightly better, securing a 49 percent to 36 percent victory over the president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)