Hatzoloh of Rockland County Unveils State-of-the-Art Dispatch System for Enhanced Emergency Response





Hatzoloh of Rockland County, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its advanced Dispatch System (CAD). This cutting-edge technology upgrade aims to optimize emergency response operations, allowing our dedicated dispatchers and volunteers to reach calls more efficiently, while ensuring improved address recognition, accurate GPS capabilities, and enhanced communication between members and dispatchers.

As a community-focused organization, Hatzoloh of Rockland County has always strived to stay ahead of the curve by embracing the latest technological advancements. The newly deployed state-of-the-art Dispatch System serves as a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of emergency medical care to our community.

Key features of the upgraded Dispatch System include:

Enhanced Address Recognition: The system incorporates advanced algorithms and data integration, enabling improved address recognition. This ensures that emergency responders are directed to the correct locations promptly, reducing response times and potentially saving lives.

Accurate GPS Capabilities: The upgraded system leverages state-of-the-art GPS technology to provide accurate positioning and navigation for our volunteers. This feature enables responders to quickly locate and reach incidents, even in challenging environments, facilitating rapid and efficient emergency medical care.

Streamlined Communication: Our new Dispatch System incorporates advanced communication capabilities, fostering seamless interaction between our members and dispatchers. This enhanced communication infrastructure facilitates real-time updates, ensures reliable information exchange, and enables quick decision-making during emergencies.

“At Hatzoloh of Rockland County, we are dedicated to the well-being and safety of our community. Our investment in this state-of-the-art Dispatch System is a testament to our commitment to delivering prompt and reliable emergency medical services,” said Rabbi Greenzweig, President at Hatzoloh of Rockland County. “We believe that by embracing the latest technologies and continuously improving our operations, we can better serve our community in times of crisis.”

The upgraded Dispatch System is now fully operational and has already demonstrated its value by enabling faster response times, improved incident management, and enhanced coordination among our dedicated team members.

Dedication opportunities for the new Computer Aided Dispatch System are available. Please contact the office at 845-425-8979 ext. 108 for further details.

