Israel Braces For Intense & Prolonged Heatwave





The Israel Meteorological Service on Tuesday reported that an intense heatwave, dubbed the Cleon heatwave, will begin on Wednesday in Israel and other countries in the region with extreme temperatures that will last for at least six days.

The temperatures on Tuesday rose slightly but were within seasonal norms. Temperatures are expected to continue rising on Wednesday and will be higher than usual for the season, and will continue rising on Thursday, reaching intense to extreme heat conditions in most regions of the country.

The heatwave will continue on Friday and Shabbos and is expected to continue next week as well.

Israel’s Health Ministry has called on the general public, especially the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases to practice caution and avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, and to drink enough water and stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)