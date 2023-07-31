NOT EVEN CLOSE: Trump Way Ahead Of Everyone, DOUBLES DeSantis In A Head-To-Head Matchup





Ron DeSantis is getting trampled by the Trump Train. The latest New York Times-Siena poll shows former President Donald Trump extending his lead over the Florida governor by a staggering 27 points. In a hypothetical head-to-head race, the poll reveals Trump outpacing DeSantis by a 2 to 1 margin.

According to the report by Shane Goldmacher for the NY Times, DeSantis’s key campaign arguments, including claims of greater electability and more effective governance, have so far failed to resonate with voters. Even among Republicans who are motivated by issues that have fueled DeSantis’s rise, such as combating “radical woke ideology,” the majority favored the former president.

The poll’s top-line figures paint a clear picture, with Trump leading DeSantis with 54 percent to 17 percent support. None of the other listed candidates managed to secure more than 3 percent support in the survey.

Furthermore, the poll reveals ominous signs for DeSantis’s candidacy as he performed weakest among some of the Republican Party’s core and influential voter bases. Among voters aged 65 and above, DeSantis earned only 9 percent support, and among those without a college degree, he garnered just 13 percent support. Even Republicans identifying as “very conservative” overwhelmingly favored Trump by an overwhelming 50-point margin, with 65 percent supporting Trump compared to 15 percent for DeSantis.

Other prominent candidates listed in the poll include former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott, former Governor Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, each garnering modest support ranging from 2 to 3 percent.

Additionally, the poll considered a hypothetical one-on-one race between DeSantis and Trump, which also yielded unfavorable results for the Florida governor. In this scenario, DeSantis would still lose by a two-to-one margin, with Trump securing 62 percent support compared to DeSantis’s 31 percent. This outcome serves as a stark reminder that, despite concerns among anti-Trump factions of party division reminiscent of 2016, Trump remains positioned to achieve victory even against a unified opposition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)