5 Israelis Injured In Shooting Attack In Ma’ale Adumim





Five Israelis were injured in a shooting attack near the mall in Ma’ale Adumim, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday afternoon.

The terrorist opened fire at passersby with an M16 assault rifle. B’Chasdei Hashem, he was quickly neutralized by an off-duty Border Police officer who heard the attack and went searching for the terrorist.

Two people were seriously injured and two were moderately wounded and received medical treatment at the scene before being evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim and Shaare Tzedek Hospitals.

The terrorist, who was wearing a neon yellow vest at the time of the attack, had a work permit and worked for the municipality as a cleaner.

A large number of security forces are at the scene. The terrorist’s knapsack with ammunition in it was found near the scene.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)