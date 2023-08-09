TRUMP: Christie Is Eating Right Now; Please Don’t Call Him A Fat Pig [VIDEO]





In a speech delivered Tuesday at a local high school gym in Windham, New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump mocked Chris Christie, regarding his eating habits and weight. The remarks were made during an address where Trump discussed his current standing in the polls and took a moment to reflect on his competition in the Republican presidential nomination race.

During the event, which drew a sizable audience, Trump seized the opportunity to touch upon recent polls that showcased his lead in the presidential race. In the midst of this discourse, he turned his attention to Christie, a former New Jersey governor and one-time close advisor.

“Christie, he’s eating right now,” Trump quipped with a grin, his remarks sparking a ripple of amusement through the gathered crowd. This comment suggested that Christie was preoccupied with more immediate concerns than political aspirations.

However, the audience engagement didn’t end there. In a moment of interactive humor, a member of the crowd playfully interjected, encouraging Trump to refrain from using derogatory language when describing his former rival’s physical appearance.

“Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig,” the individual called out, prompting Trump to respond with a nod to civility.

“You can’t do that,” Trump replied.

