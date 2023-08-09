STAGGERING NUMBERS: Projected NYC Migrant Crisis Expenses Could Reach $12 Billion





New York City’s response to the local migrant crisis could lead to an expenditure of up to $12 billion by the summer of 2025, if the current influx of arrivals continues, as disclosed by sources familiar with an upcoming cost estimate announcement by Mayor Adams. This projected cost, reported by the NY Daily News, significantly surpasses the prior estimation made by the Adams administration, which had predicted a spending of around $4.3 billion by July 2024. These funds are designated for providing housing, sustenance, and services for the substantial influx of migrants, primarily originating from Latin American countries, that have entered the city since the previous spring.

According to the insiders, the revised projection anticipates a spending total of as much as $6.1 billion by July 2024. This figure is projected to escalate further, reaching a staggering $12 billion by July 2025. These estimations are grounded in the current patterns of migrant arrivals and have been shared anonymously with the Daily News, preempting Mayor Adams’ intended announcement at City Hall on Wednesday morning.

The surge in projected expenses is attributed to a notable rise in the daily volume of migrants entering the city. Specifically, since the adoption of the city’s municipal budget in late June, there has been a substantial uptick in the number of migrant households arriving each day. During the budget’s formulation, the city was observing an average of 40 migrant households per day, which has now surged to approximately 100 households daily, according to insider sources.

Presently, data from Mayor Adams’ office indicates that over 57,000 migrants are accommodated within the city’s shelter and emergency housing systems. This escalating situation underscores the urgency of addressing the burgeoning migrant crisis in New York City.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)