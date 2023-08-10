TRUMP TRUTH RANT: Biden Has The ‘IQ Of First Grader’





Former President Donald Trump launched a barrage of criticism targeting President Joe Biden on his Truth Social platform. The potential 2024 candidate, who has faced legal challenges, used emphatic language to accuse the 80-year-old Biden of being ‘MAD’. Trump’s grip on Republican primary polls remains strong, although he’s grappling with mounting legal concerns, including a possible fourth indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, by the end of this month.

In his posts on TRUTH Social, Trump asserted that not only is Joe Biden inept and lacking in competence, but he also claimed that Biden’s policies on the environment, open borders, and the utilization of the DOJ/FBI are disastrous and a threat to the nation. Trump painted Biden as a mental catastrophe, steering the country toward turmoil.

Trump further criticized Biden’s handling of open borders, suggesting that it might be remembered as one of the most damaging blunders in U.S. history. He expressed disbelief that such incompetence could have been permitted, referring to Biden as having the intellect of a first grader. Trump vehemently called for an end to what he characterized as an invasion of the country, emphasizing that this situation must not persist.

Here are the texts of the Trump TRUTH posts:

I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES. HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!

What Crooked Joe Biden, who can’t string two sentences together, has done to our once great Country through his Open Borders CATASTROPHE, may go down as the greatest and most damaging mistake ever made in USA HISTORY. It is not even believable that such incompetence and stupidity could have been allowed to happen. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BY A MAN WITH THE MIND, IDEAS, AND I.Q. OF A FIRST GRADER. THIS INVASION OF OUR COUNTRY MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY. IT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE!

