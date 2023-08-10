SAFETY ALERT: Popular Kosher Ice Cream Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination





A popular kosher ice cream has been recalled by its manufacturer due to concerns that they may have been contaminated with listeria.

Thus far, the FDA has identified at least two people who have fallen ill from the ice cream – one in New York and one in Pennsylvania.

The company put out the following statement.

We are writing to inform you of an immediate recall of the “Soft Serve on the Go Cups” due to concerns related to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, which is why we have made the decision to recall all Soft Serve on the Go Cups. Soft Serve on the Go Cups are manufactured at their own dedicated facility.

No other products are affected by this recall.

This recall is applicable to all Soft Serve on the Go ice cream and sorbet flavors:

▪ Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Chocolate ▪ Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Caramel ▪ Soft Serve On The Go Parve Vanilla Chocolate ▪ Soft Serve On The Go Peanut Butter ▪ Soft Serve On The Go Razzle ▪ Soft Serve On The Go Sorbet Strawberry Mango

The affected lot numbers are:

0-91404-15129-0

0-91404-15133-7

0-91404-15131-3

0-91404-15113-9

0-91404-15128-3

0-91404-15285-3

If you have purchased any Soft Serve on the Go Cups without a clearly marked lot number, take the following steps:

Discontinue consumption of the product immediately.

Dispose of this product or return to your store of purchase for full credit.

All future Soft Serve on the Go Cups will contain a clearly marked lot number, the company said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to ensure your safety,” the company said.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to the Soft Serve on the Go team at: 845-668-4346 or [email protected].

Note: Soft Serve on the Go is owned by Klein’s Ice Cream. However, no other Klein’s ice cream products are affected.