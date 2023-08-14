HEARTLESS: “No Comment” Is Biden’s Response To 96 Americans Dead In Hawaii Fire [SEE THE VIDEO]





President Biden maintained a stoic silence on Sunday when confronted with inquiries about the escalating death toll from the devastating Maui wildfire. The blaze, which stands as the most lethal wildfire in the US in over a century, has claimed the lives of 96 individuals as of late Sunday.

The President’s lack of empathy was evident as he chose not to respond to queries while basking on a beach near his Delaware residence following a few hours spent on Rehoboth beach. Bloomberg journalist Justin Sink recounted the scene on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, where he reported, “‘No comment,’ he said before heading home.” Sink, who also shared an image of the 80-year-old Biden leisurely situated with a group in the background, further provided context.

The grim statistics, anticipated to surge as relentless search and rescue efforts persist, have designated this calamity as Hawaii’s most catastrophic natural incident. This harrowing episode also marks the United States’ deadliest wildfire since 1918, when 453 individuals lost their lives in the Cloquet fire spanning Minnesota and Wisconsin. This data originates from the National Fire Protection Association.

On the same Sunday morning, Biden’s reaction during a bicycle ride echoed his earlier detached stance. He stated, “We’re looking at it.”

Nonetheless, the President’s apathetic retorts prompted swift criticism, with some drawing parallels to his response regarding the hazardous spill resulting from a train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio earlier in the year. Monica Crowley, who served as the former US Treasury Department assistant secretary for public affairs during the Trump administration, vented her frustrations on Twitter, declaring, “Biden doesn’t give (expletive removed) about the suffering people of Maui, or the suffering people of East Palestine, Ohio, or the suffering people in border towns, or the suffering people anywhere in America.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)