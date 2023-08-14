HEARTLESS: “No Comment” Is Biden’s Response To 96 Americans Dead In Hawaii Fire [SEE THE VIDEO]

President Biden maintained a stoic silence on Sunday when confronted with inquiries about the escalating death toll from the devastating Maui wildfire. The blaze, which stands as the most lethal wildfire in the US in over a century, has claimed the lives of 96 individuals as of late Sunday.
The President’s lack of empathy was evident as he chose not to respond to queries while basking on a beach near his Delaware residence following a few hours spent on Rehoboth beach. Bloomberg journalist Justin Sink recounted the scene on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, where he reported, “‘No comment,’ he said before heading home.” Sink, who also shared an image of the 80-year-old Biden leisurely situated with a group in the background, further provided context.
The grim statistics, anticipated to surge as relentless search and rescue efforts persist, have designated this calamity as Hawaii’s most catastrophic natural incident. This harrowing episode also marks the United States’ deadliest wildfire since 1918, when 453 individuals lost their lives in the Cloquet fire spanning Minnesota and Wisconsin. This data originates from the National Fire Protection Association.
On the same Sunday morning, Biden’s reaction during a bicycle ride echoed his earlier detached stance. He stated, “We’re looking at it.”
Nonetheless, the President’s apathetic retorts prompted swift criticism, with some drawing parallels to his response regarding the hazardous spill resulting from a train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio earlier in the year. Monica Crowley, who served as the former US Treasury Department assistant secretary for public affairs during the Trump administration, vented her frustrations on Twitter, declaring, “Biden doesn’t give (expletive removed) about the suffering people of Maui, or the suffering people of East Palestine, Ohio, or the suffering people in border towns, or the suffering people anywhere in America.”
He prefers to speak in controlled situations and has done so several times since the fire. If you are prone to gaffes, this is not a subject to speak about off the cuff. He quickly declared an emergency allowing FEMA to deploy hundreds of millions of dollars immediately. Anyone who has ever been around Biden knows how empathic he can be in smaller controlled situations but flubs the type of impromptu comments that Trump is so good at.
The heartless issue is ancient. What is paramount here is that Biden is brainless. Even without the compassion or empathy, he should understand that he needs to say something consoling, even if he isn’t using this opportunity to make specific commitments. In politics, that is a requirement. He hasn’t been able to employ that intellect for a long time. He wasn’t prepped by his pet owners to respond to such a question, and was only able to say No Comment. I’m sure the heartless press spokeperson will work hard to express some sort of walk back, reinterpretation, or some other lame excuse.