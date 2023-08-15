TEHILLIM: Bochurim Returning From Waterpark Involved In Disastrous Crash In NJ, 2 Seriously Injured





Two people were seriously injured when the 15-passenger van they were in crashed on the NJ-287 northbound near Riverdale, NJ, late Monday night.

Sources tell YWN that the bochurim from the Munkatch Yeshiva in Monsey were returning from an outing at Dorney Waterpark in Allentown, PA, when the driver lost control, resulting in a devastating wreck.

Multiple emergency agencies, including Rockland Hatzolah, responded to the scene and began treating the injured bochurim. Two occupants were seriously hurt, including the driver and one Bochur. They were subsequently taken to Morristown Medical Center, while four were transported by Rockland Hatzolah to Good Samaritan Hospital, and an additional four brought to St. Joseph’s in Paterson.

Chaverim of Rockland deployed to the scene on Tuesday morning, retrieving personal items belonging to the bochurim, including wallets and cellphones.

Please say Tehillim for Chaim Zev ben Bracha Fraida and Aharon Ben Raizel Yehudis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)