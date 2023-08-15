TEHILLIM: Bochurim Returning From Waterpark Involved In Disastrous Crash In NJ, 2 Seriously Injured

Two people were seriously injured when the 15-passenger van they were in crashed on the NJ-287 northbound near Riverdale, NJ, late Monday night.
Sources tell YWN that the bochurim from the Munkatch Yeshiva in Monsey were returning from an outing at Dorney Waterpark in Allentown, PA, when the driver lost control, resulting in a devastating wreck.
Multiple emergency agencies, including Rockland Hatzolah, responded to the scene and began treating the injured bochurim. Two occupants were seriously hurt, including the driver and one Bochur. They were subsequently taken to Morristown Medical Center, while four were transported by Rockland Hatzolah to Good Samaritan Hospital, and an additional four brought to St. Joseph’s in Paterson.
Chaverim of Rockland deployed to the scene on Tuesday morning, retrieving personal items belonging to the bochurim, including wallets and cellphones.
Please say Tehillim for Chaim Zev ben Bracha Fraida and Aharon Ben Raizel Yehudis.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
was the driver speeding?
Whoa…
That’s a really high speed event, I’d say at least 60mph at time of impact at the enbankement. If the brakes were applied tire marks would not be straight as a line, unless they were going that fast that there was no time to react. You can see the terrific impact the bottom of the van made in the dirt as it hit the embankment, and the van soared over the guardrail – its not even damaged. Hashem yerachem
Nit everything you think should be said and certainly NOT posted.
Yes thoughts went through my head too but what’s needed now are tefilos not “monday morning quarterbacking”.
“Not”
Please show some sensitivity, they have families here.