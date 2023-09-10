OUT OF CONTROL: NYC Schools Seeking Vaping Sensors To Catch Students In Bathrooms





In the face of an escalating student vaping crisis within New York City’s public schools, the Department of Education is considering buying taking new anti-vaping measures, in the form of cutting-edge sensors designed to detect e-cigarettes and similar devices.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), an alarming 14% of U.S. high school students and 3% of middle school students were reported to have used e-cigarettes in the year 2022. This vaping trend is particularly troubling in the city, with a 2021 CDC study revealing that 11% of New York City high school students were already using e-vapor products at that time.

While the DOE has not yet finalized any contracts, sources told the NY Post that the agency is currently evaluating offerings from at least one prospective vendor.

The innovative products under consideration rely on wireless technology to detect emissions emanating from vaping pens and expeditiously alert the relevant school personnel.

Notably, several public schools in the city have proactively sought information about these products, with Triton, a supplier of sensors already servicing five other school districts across the state, being one of the sought-after companies. Additionally, Sotor Technologies, based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., is vying to introduce its FlySense 286 sensors into NYC schools. The company is presently providing these sensors to six charter and private schools within the city and four other school districts statewide, characterizing vaping in schools as nothing less than “a plague.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)