Democrats Terrified As Biden’s Approval Ratings Remain In The Dumps





Senate Democrats are voicing their unease over President Joe Biden’s declining poll numbers, describing the situation as “concerning” and “frustrating,” and many believe that even a change in White House messaging may not be enough to alter voters’ perceptions before the 2024 election.

The primary concern for Democrats is President Biden’s age, as it appears to negatively impact how voters perceive his presidency and hampers enthusiasm for his potential 2024 reelection bid. At 80 years old, the President faces the challenge of convincing the public of his vitality and effectiveness.

Senator Jon Tester emphasized the significance of the President’s polling numbers, stating, “You got to be concerned about those poll numbers, you just do. There’s plenty of time to get them back up. Whether he can or not, I just don’t know, but you got to be concerned.”

During the August recess, an anonymous Democratic senator reported encountering deep apathy among constituents regarding Biden’s potential reelection. The senator noted that polling data reflected this sentiment, saying, “There’s just no enthusiasm. It does pretty much come down to ‘Well, he’s done a pretty good job, but he’s just too old.'”

Despite calls from their younger constituents for fresh faces in leadership, Democratic senators dismiss the possibility of Biden facing significant competition for their party’s presidential nomination. Instead, they are banking on the likelihood of Republicans nominating former President Donald Trump, whom they view as a candidate Biden could defeat, despite his weak poll numbers.

A CNN/SSRS poll conducted from August 25 to 31 revealed that President Biden’s job approval rating stands at 39 percent, with 67 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters favoring someone other than Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2024. The poll also showed that 58 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of Biden, while nearly three-quarters express concerns about his age.

While acknowledging the impact of Biden’s age on public perception, Senator John Hickenlooper argued it was unfair, saying, “The age factor shouldn’t sour anyone unless they are seeing results that are not up to what their expectations are.”

Another anonymous Democratic senator noted that Biden had achieved more than many politicians half his age, and predicted that as the presidential race progresses, his numbers would improve when compared to Trump, who is seen as the likely GOP nominee.

Some Democrats expressed frustration with the White House’s economic messaging, which has struggled to resonate with the public. Senator Richard Blumenthal stressed the need for stronger messaging and more aggressive campaigning, despite the early stage of the election cycle.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll of registered voters found that 24 percent ranked the economy as their top issue, with only 37 percent viewing it as “excellent” or “good.” Additionally, 73 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to seek a second term.

