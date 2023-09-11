Democrats Terrified As Biden’s Approval Ratings Remain In The Dumps

Senate Democrats are voicing their unease over President Joe Biden’s declining poll numbers, describing the situation as “concerning” and “frustrating,” and many believe that even a change in White House messaging may not be enough to alter voters’ perceptions before the 2024 election.
The primary concern for Democrats is President Biden’s age, as it appears to negatively impact how voters perceive his presidency and hampers enthusiasm for his potential 2024 reelection bid. At 80 years old, the President faces the challenge of convincing the public of his vitality and effectiveness.
Senator Jon Tester emphasized the significance of the President’s polling numbers, stating, “You got to be concerned about those poll numbers, you just do. There’s plenty of time to get them back up. Whether he can or not, I just don’t know, but you got to be concerned.”
During the August recess, an anonymous Democratic senator reported encountering deep apathy among constituents regarding Biden’s potential reelection. The senator noted that polling data reflected this sentiment, saying, “There’s just no enthusiasm. It does pretty much come down to ‘Well, he’s done a pretty good job, but he’s just too old.'”
Despite calls from their younger constituents for fresh faces in leadership, Democratic senators dismiss the possibility of Biden facing significant competition for their party’s presidential nomination. Instead, they are banking on the likelihood of Republicans nominating former President Donald Trump, whom they view as a candidate Biden could defeat, despite his weak poll numbers.
A CNN/SSRS poll conducted from August 25 to 31 revealed that President Biden’s job approval rating stands at 39 percent, with 67 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters favoring someone other than Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2024. The poll also showed that 58 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of Biden, while nearly three-quarters express concerns about his age.
While acknowledging the impact of Biden’s age on public perception, Senator John Hickenlooper argued it was unfair, saying, “The age factor shouldn’t sour anyone unless they are seeing results that are not up to what their expectations are.”
Another anonymous Democratic senator noted that Biden had achieved more than many politicians half his age, and predicted that as the presidential race progresses, his numbers would improve when compared to Trump, who is seen as the likely GOP nominee.
Some Democrats expressed frustration with the White House’s economic messaging, which has struggled to resonate with the public. Senator Richard Blumenthal stressed the need for stronger messaging and more aggressive campaigning, despite the early stage of the election cycle.
A recent Wall Street Journal poll of registered voters found that 24 percent ranked the economy as their top issue, with only 37 percent viewing it as “excellent” or “good.” Additionally, 73 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to seek a second term.
His old age is the only problem?
What about his mental state?
Why isn’t that discussed?
I doubt that anyone actually cares about the number that is his age. It is his ability to function. And Biden’s 80 is neurologically and cognitively over the hill. He rages easily, creates his own words, and is unable to use good judgment. He is a puppet for some of the worst, most immoral politicians that the Democratic Party has to offer. And his feebleness makes the public suspect that he stands a strong chance of becoming non-functional during the next 4 years, and this will lead to Kamala ch”v getting power that is a major threat to the free world. Nikki Haley was precisely correct in noting that that thought should send shivers up and down the spine of every American.
And yet if they had the vote today they would still somehow manage to say he had “80 million votes “
This is fake news.
Biden destroyed Trump in 2020 and the democrats are fully confident that he will destroy him again.
MAGA is correct.
Biden did not get 81,282,916 votes.
He really only got 61 Million Votes because he was a sleepy hermit living underground during the campaign and never had any super covid spreading rallies like Trump. So democrats cheated and inflated his votes in so many states.
But it is too bad for MAGA because he still won the electoral college.
We can delete 5 million Biden votes in California for fraud. He still won California.
These 5 states he lost – so let us assume all the votes are fraudulent.
5 million Biden votes in Florida
2.5 millions Biden votes in Ohio
2.5 million Biden votes in North Carolina
5 million Biden votes in Texas
@jackk
The playing field in 2024 will be much different than it was in 2020.
When President Trump was in office there was no out of control inflation, there was no conflict in Ukraine, there was affordable gas, there were relatively secure borders, there was no disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the list goes on and on.
Furthermore- since 2020 it was proven that Hunter’s laptop was real. The country has gotten a glimpse into the bribes that the Biden family received through the 20+ LLCs (can you provide a valid reason why a legitimate business would need to funnel so much money to family members not involved in the business? Can you explain what the business is in the first place?).
The voting citizens got to see the double standards but even you can’t seem to justify them.
Again- can you explain why you shouted so many times about people paying their fair share while keeping mum when Hunters tax evading charges are dismissed?
Can you explain why you shouted so many times about gun control but kept quiet when an international arms dealer was traded for someone who disrespected the US (amongst her many other character traits loony libs emulate but aren’t worth repeating)?
The only path Democrats have to taking the White House in 2024 is if the takers outnumber the makers. Aside from giving out free things to fully capable people who choose not to work, allowing perverts into female locker rooms, allowing selfish people to slaughter their unborn children… what does the Democratic Party have to offer?
As the numbers of takers is rising and the number of makers are declining- the chances that our kids will be able to call the US home is diminishing.