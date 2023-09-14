Lakewood Shomrim Launches Security Camera Partnership To Assist In Solving Crimes





In the wake of a crime, time is of the essence. The faster that relevant footage and information is disseminated to responding agencies and security personnel, the higher the odds of catching the perpetrators.

With this in mind, Lakewood Shomrim is launching ConnectNJ, a community partnership to help solve crimes in our neighborhoods by letting us know that you have a security camera in a specific area – allowing our members to rapidly identify where footage of a crime or other incident may exist.

This partnership will not infringe on your privacy; footage can only be viewed with your prior permission and only by qualified, confidential members of our team.

To sign up for this initiative, simply go to NJShomrim.com

