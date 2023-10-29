LIMITLESS HATE: Antisemites Steal Israeli Flag From Holocaust Survivors In Flatbush





The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim are investigating after an apparent pro-Hamas antisemite trespassed on the property of an elderly couple, both of whom survived the Holocaust, and stolen an Israeli flag.

The hooligan was captured on security footage encroaching on their private property shortly at 4 am Sunday, taking the Israeli flag – which had been proudly displayed on the home’s frontage – and walking off.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)