LIMITLESS HATE: Antisemites Steal Israeli Flag From Holocaust Survivors In Flatbush

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim are investigating after an apparent pro-Hamas antisemite trespassed on the property of an elderly couple, both of whom survived the Holocaust, and stolen an Israeli flag.
The hooligan was captured on security footage encroaching on their private property shortly at 4 am Sunday, taking the Israeli flag – which had been proudly displayed on the home’s frontage – and walking off.
It should be against the law to wear 😷
And if one does, police should be able to stop them and take a picture
Trevon learned a lesson about wearing a hoodie
According to Islamic law, anyone who commits theft must get his hand cut-off.
I therefore suggest that if the person who stole the flag is a Muslim,
he should have his hand cut-off, according to the teachings of his own religion.
What right did that couple have to cause incitement? They should know that blacks and Arabs are very sensitive to the Israeli flag and shouldn’t be permitted to display it if Arabs or their black friends have to walk by.
A little sensitivity goes a long way.