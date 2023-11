The IDF has released the identities of two more soldiers who lost their lives in combat in the northern Gaza Strip:

Sergeant Roee Marom, aged 21, a resident of Ra’anana

Major (res.) Raz Abulafia, 27 years old, a resident of Rishpon.

Their deaths bring the toll of slain soldiers in Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza to 46.

