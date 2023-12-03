Senior Hamas Official: No Regrets For Killing Women And Babies, Will Launch Even Bigger Conflict Soon





In an interview with Lebanon’s Bel Moubashar Online, Osama Hamden, a senior official in the Hamas political bureau, stated unequivocally that the group has no regrets over the October 7 attack and forewarned of a larger impending conflict.

When asked about whether Hamas would reconsider its actions if given the chance to revert to October 6, the day before the attack, Hamden replied, “Why do some people assume that we would want to go back on our acts of resistance?”

Further probed on whether he had any regrets, especially given the scale of the attack which resulted in 1,200 fatalities, including babies and foreign nationals, Hamden retorted, “Regret for shattering an entire division of the occupation army?”

The interviewer also questioned Hamden about the possibility of another similar operation. “I can promise a war of liberation is coming,” Hamden declared, indicating a broader scope than just another single-day operation like that of October 7.

Upon being asked about the timeline for this so-called ‘war of liberation,’ Hamden did not specify a date but implied that it might not be far off.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)