TERRORIST WANNABES: 130+ Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested After Blocking Bridges, Tunnels In NYC [VIDEOS]





Dozens of anti-Israel protesters created significant disruptions in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, leading to the blockade of three major bridges and the Holland Tunnel. The protest, titled “Shut it Down for Palestine,” escalated into chaos, resulting in over 130 arrests.

The demonstrators, who had initially gathered at City Hall Park, split into groups and spread out to the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges, as well as the Holland Tunnel, according to the NYPD.

Their actions effectively halted traffic, inciting strong reactions from commuters infuriated by the unnecessary and pointless disruption, done simply to support the genocidal terrorists in Gaza.

The NYPD reported that by 10 a.m., approximately 40 protesters were on the Brooklyn Bridge, 12 on the Manhattan Bridge, 75 on the Williamsburg Bridge, and a large group within the Holland Tunnel.

Videos circulating online showed protesters at the tunnel’s entrance, holding signs with messages like “Lift the Siege of Gaza, Ceasefire Now,” “End the Occupation, Free All Palestinian Prisoners, USA Stop Arming Israel,” and chanting “Free, free Palestine!”

The Port Authority Police made 130 arrests at the Holland Tunnel, with additional arrests made at the bases of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. Photos from the scene showed suspects handcuffed with zip ties and being loaded onto an MTA bus near the Brooklyn Bridge.

Normal traffic flow resumed by approximately 10:45 a.m., and by 11 a.m., there were no signs of protesters around the bridge entrances or City Hall.

