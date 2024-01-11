VIDEO ROUND-UP: Trump Holds Town Hall, While Haley And DeSantis Tear Into Each Other At Debate





As Donald Trump’s two main Republican rivals slugged it out Wednesday on a Iowa debate stage, the former president appeared across town on a Fox News Channel town hall in a counterprogramming move where few discouraging words were heard.

Trump walked onstage to cheers and chants of “USA,” stayed at the end to sign autographs and heard one audience member blurt out “love you” after he took her question.

When asked about his previous statements that a second term as president would be about retribution for his enemies, Trump said he wouldn’t have time for it.

“The ultimate retribution,” he said, “is success.”

Meanwhile In their most hostile encounter yet, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis attacked each other early and often in Wednesday’s Republican primary debate rather than focus on Donald Trump, the absent front-runner, as both tried to demonstrate they were the strongest alternative to the former president.

DeSantis and Haley called each other liars and insulted each other’s records and character in the opening minutes of the debate. They seemed to relish the chance to go head to head without their lower-polling rivals interrupting, as in past debates. The two Republicans instead drilled into each other’s policy ideas and directed viewers to dueling fact-checking websites their campaigns set up.

BELOW IS A VIDEO ROUND UP WITH HIGHLGHTS OF BOTH EVENTS:

Former President Trump signaled during an Iowa Town Hall event on Fox News that he has already decided who he will choose to be his running mate in 2024.

BAIER: Would you be committed to NATO in a second Trump term?

TRUMP: Depends if they treat us properly

Trump: “I am not going to be a dictator”.

Asked about his comment that he’s rooting for an economic crash during the next 12 months, Trump says he didn’t say the thing he’s on tape saying.

BAIER: Can you say tonight that political violence is never acceptable?

TRUMP: Well of course that’s right

Trump claims Biden (not Putin!) caused Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Trump on his handling of covid: “We did a great job.”

Trump on the hot mic after Christie dropped out

DeSantis: Leadership is about getting things done. Stop making excuses. Make it happen.

Haley: If leadership is about getting things done, how did you blow through $150 million in your campaign and you are down in the polls.

DeSantis thinks he’s debating California governor Gavin Newsom.

Haley and DeSantis going at it on support of Israel

WATCH: Ron DeSantis on how he would ‘make life more affordable’ for Americans

DESANTIS SLAMS TRUMP: “He said he was gonna build a wall and have Mexico pay for it. He did not deliver that.”

“He said he was gonna drain the swamp. He did not deliver that.”

“He said he was gonna hold Hillary accountable. He let her off the hook.”

“He said he was going to eliminate the debt and added $7.8 trillion…”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC / AP)