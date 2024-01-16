FLATBUSH: Fire Causes Major Damage At Popular Sophies Restaurant On Coney Island Avenue [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





A fire caused major damage at the popular Sophies “Bistro” Restaurant on Coney Island Avenue, FLATBUSH SCOOP IS REPORTING.

The FDNY was on the scene at the restaurant, located on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue P, at around 5:15PM.

It appears the fire started in the basement, where the kitchen is located.

Firefighters were seen rescuing occupants living in the second and third floor apartments. As of this posting, there were no injuries reported.

Sophies was purchased a few years ago by a new owner who invested alot of money and hard work to revamp their entire menu, as well as refurbishing the establishment. It is a “late night restaurant”, which closes at midnight on weeknights, and much later on Thursday nights, as throngs pack the popular eatery for their cholent and other quality food.

