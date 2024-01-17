Levaya of HaRav Zevulun Charlop Z’tl





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rav Zevulun Charlop zt”l, menahel emeritus of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Yitzchok Elchonon. He was 93.

Rav Charlop dedicated many years to serving as the Rov of the Young Israel of Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, New York, until the Shul closed its doors. He spent the majority of his life residing in the Bronx but relocated to Monsey, New York, in his later years to be closer to his children.

Throughout his life, Rabbi Charlop authored several Seforim with his Chidushei Torah.

The Levaya will be held at the Jacob & Reizel Glueck Center, 515 West 185th Street, New York, NY at 10:00AM.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

