MUST READ: After 24 Years: A Vzakeini Miracle

On Erev Shavuos 2021, the women of Vzakeini together with Bonei Olam funded a very unique couple. The couple was married for over 22 years and had practically resigned from any hope of having a child of their own. But a glimmer of hope came, and together with the immense power of tens of thousands davening and contributing to their success, they joined the ranks of another Vzakeini success story. Here is their story.

On Erev Shavuos, 2021 an email went out to the Vzakeini members

In April 2023, we received the most exciting news,

Today, the grateful parents pen a letter of thanks to Boeni Olam and all Vzakeini members,

Dear Women of V’zakeini,

The moment after our son was born I said “I can’t believe it.” And I still have a hard time believing it.

Maybe I always will 🙂

He was born three days before Pesach 2023, a month before our 24th anniversary.

For so many years we had been trying, and davening, segulos, going for brachos… and I was trying so hard to be resigned, that this was our fate, that Hashem for some reason had decided it was not to be.

Cycle after cycle after cycle.

And then we received a bill in the mail, for a frozen embryo that I had forgotten we had. It was a type of embryo, that had a poor chance of success. But for the past few years fertility clinics had started to use these embryos. And our Bonei Olam contact spoke to the board, and they said go for it. The Vzakeini initiative funded it. Tens of thousands of women davened for us and financed the cycle. The doctor gave it a 10% chance of success.

We had several perfectly good embryos that failed to transfer in previous cycles. Why should this one actually work?

After transfer I was very depressed – and I thought this must be because it’s so depressing to go through this. But the truth was that it was hormonal, and that I was actually pregnant! For the first time ever a nurse called back after pregnancy testing with “instructions” instead of the usual “I’m sorry” message.

Nine months later, we brought a beautiful baby boy into the world. We named him Yaakov Shmuel – Yaakov after my father, my husband’s grandfather, and one of my husband’s rebbeim, Rabbi Yaakov Rosenberg of Machon Shlomo. The name Shmuel is out of gratitude to Hashem, for listening to everyone’s tefilos.

He is the first child born in my husband’s family to a shomer shabbos family in over 100 years. My husband is an only child, so our little boy is literally the future for the family line.

Bonei Olam and V’zakeini are the powerhouses that helped us with both financial and spiritual hishtadlus. We owe so much to those who helped us financially go through with the fertility treatments and all the davening that helped us get our little miracle.

The despair of failure after failure can be hard to bear and I had been so broken. Your tefilos were so valued and appreciated.

I can only hope that Hashem continues to perform miracles and grant healthy children to all the couples you wonderful women are praying for.



Yasher koach! You have our deepest thanks. May Hashem bless all of you and Klal Yisroel, and in these dark times, bring us the light of many, many yeshuos.

