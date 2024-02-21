STAGGERING: 7.3 Million Illegals Have Entered US Since Biden Became President

A new analysis by Fox News reveals staggering statistics regarding illegal immigration across the southwest border during President Biden’s tenure. According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), nearly 7.3 million migrants have unlawfully crossed into the United States since Biden assumed office – a figure that exceeds the populations of 36 states.

CBP data indicates that in the current fiscal year, spanning from October to September, there have already been 961,537 border encounters. If this trend persists, fiscal year 2024 is projected to surpass last year’s record of 2,475,669 southwest border encounters.

The cumulative number of southwest land border encounters under the Biden administration now stands at 7,298,486.

When compared to the populations of even the largest US states, the 7.3 million figure represents a significant portion, equivalent to about 18.7% of California’s population, 23.9% of Texas, 32.3% of Florida, and more than half the size of Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio combined.

If the illegal immigrants who entered the United States under President Biden were gathered to form a city, it would be the second-largest city in America, trailing only New York City.

These numbers do not even include an estimated additional 1.8 million known “gotaways” who evaded law enforcement, potentially making the total number of migrants crossing illegally even larger than the population of New York City.

