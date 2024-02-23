Volunteer Cleaning Up Towns After Oct. 7 Attack Kept Terrorist’s Weapon As Souvenir

Police have arrested a 29-year-old volunteer who had been collecting ammunition amidst the aftermath of the October 7th attacks in the Gaza envelope. During his time volunteering in the area, the individual was found in possession of a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a magazine, 51 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and a substance suspected to be illicit drugs.

The arrest took place in an apartment located in Beit Aryeh, in the Shomron, conducted by detectives from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police station, alongside the Tel Aviv Border Police and a K9 unit that searched the premises.

According to police reports, the suspect, while volunteering for a civilian organization, came across the weapon at Kibbutz Be’eri. He claimed to have initially picked it up for self-defense during his activities in the Gaza envelope and later decided to keep the gun as a “keepsake.”

Following his arrest, the suspect’s detention was extended on Thursday, with the prosecution indicating plans to file an indictment against him for his actions.

