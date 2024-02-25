DELUSIONAL? Nikki Haley Vows To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Being Clobbered By Trump

In a display of both delusion and determination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the Republican primary race, despite a blowout loss to Donald Trump in her home state’s primary on Saturday.

The outcome in South Carolina has sparked discussions about the implications for Trump’s campaign, with some commentators describing the narrower-than-expected margin as a potential setback. Exit polls have revealed signs of voter discontent with the former president, marking a continued trend of resistance within the GOP primary electorate.

Haley grabbed on these exit poll indications in her speech. From her address:

What I saw today was South Carolina’s frustration with our country’s direction. I’ve seen that same frustration nationwide. I share it. I feel it to my core. I couldn’t be more worried about America. It seems like our country is falling apart. But here’s the thing: America will come apart if we make the wrong choices. This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden. Nearly every day, Trump drives people away, including with his comments just yesterday. Today in South Carolina, we’re getting around 40% of the vote. That’s about what we got in New Hampshire, too. I’m going to count it. I know 40% is not 50%. But I also know 40% is not some tiny group. There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative. I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word. I’m not giving up this fight, when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

