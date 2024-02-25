DELUSIONAL? Nikki Haley Vows To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Being Clobbered By Trump

In a display of both delusion and determination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the Republican primary race, despite a blowout loss to Donald Trump in her home state’s primary on Saturday.
In her post-primary speech, Haley addressed her supporters with a mix of realism and optimism. Acknowledging the hard truths of her campaign’s current standings, she nonetheless underscored her commitment to staying in the race. “Today in South Carolina, we’re getting around 40% of the vote. That’s about what we got in New Hampshire, too,” Haley said. “I’m going to count it. I know 40% is not 50%. But I also know 40% is not some tiny group.”
“There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative,” she continued. “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word.”
The outcome in South Carolina has sparked discussions about the implications for Trump’s campaign, with some commentators describing the narrower-than-expected margin as a potential setback. Exit polls have revealed signs of voter discontent with the former president, marking a continued trend of resistance within the GOP primary electorate.
Haley grabbed on these exit poll indications in her speech. From her address:
What I saw today was South Carolina’s frustration with our country’s direction. I’ve seen that same frustration nationwide. I share it. I feel it to my core. I couldn’t be more worried about America. It seems like our country is falling apart.
But here’s the thing: America will come apart if we make the wrong choices. This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden. Nearly every day, Trump drives people away, including with his comments just yesterday.
Today in South Carolina, we’re getting around 40% of the vote. That’s about what we got in New Hampshire, too. I’m going to count it. I know 40% is not 50%. But I also know 40% is not some tiny group.
There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative. I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word.
I’m not giving up this fight, when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
She would have to be crazy to drop out before Trump secures the nomination with actual votes. End of the day it is a two person race. Whatever her chances are or aren’t they are still a lot better than the chances most primary candidates face. And even if she does lose, by the dint of her being the only one to challenge Trump she can easily position herself as the voice of the GOP that is opposed to Trump. And then if Trump or Biden wins and mess up (which will almost certainly happen) she can run in 2028 saying “had you only listened to me…”
What does she have to gain by dropping out? If she does she will be as relevant as last weeks snow in any future election.
how about: endurance.
If for whatever reason Trump is unable to run there should be somone else standing.
After Trump, she’s the most qualified in leaderships skills (Business, governor and UN ambassador as far foreign policy.)
She should stay on.
How many lawsuits against Trump?
Trump may open his mouth any time and say something that will sink him
Most important. The election is decided by the independents, and she has a much better chance with them.
Trump already lost to Biden once, good chance he will loose again
The message she delivered was 40% of the Republicans are not MAGA. The major differences between traditional (Reaganesque) Republicans and MAGA are belief in a balanced budget and a strong national defense combined with taking a leadership role in opposing Putin, Xi, and their “axis” of evil (which includes Iran). If it turns out that Trump determines that his base really doesn’t favor highly inflationary policies (deficit spending), and that his base actually isn’t in love with Putin, Xi and Hamas – Haley by staying in the race is encouraging Trump to change on those two issues so he can unify the party. The political reality is that unless the Democrats also fragment or go totally WOKE, Trump running as pro-deficit spending (print and spend), and as an isolationist, is likely to discover that Haley’s 40% will either stay home in November or support a third party.
I don’t see her as delusional at all. The only ones that are delusional are those who think that, politically, Trump 2024 is the same Trump as in 2016. You’re in for a rude awakening.
Nikki Haley is doing the correct thing by staying in the Republican primary race.
First, voters deserve a choice.
Second, because of Donald Trump’s age, and because of millions of people who hate him with fanatical hatred, you never know when he might vanish from the scene.
Then Nikki Haley would be the Republican candidate, with millions of people who want to remove Joe Biden from his job as President.