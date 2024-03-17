SHOCKING: Migrant Caught At Border Admits Being Hezbollah Agent Trying To Plant Bomb In New York

A shocking revelation has emerged from the US-Mexico border, as a Lebanese migrant caught sneaking into the country admitted to being a member of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and planning to make a bomb in New York. Basel Bassel Ebbadi, 22, was apprehended by border patrol on March 9 near El Paso, Texas.

According to a Border Patrol document obtained by The New York Post, Ebbadi confessed to his intentions, stating, “I’m going to try to make a bomb.” In a subsequent sworn interview, he revealed that he had trained with Hezbollah for seven years and served as an active member guarding weapons locations for another four years. Ebbadi’s training focused on “jihad” and killing non-Muslims.

This alarming incident comes amid a surge in migrants on the terror watchlist entering the US illegally, with 59 apprehensions in the first four months of 2024 alone. The total number of terror watchlisted encounters has risen significantly since 2022, with 172 recorded in fiscal year 2023 and 98 in fiscal year 2022.

Ebbadi’s admission raises serious concerns about the vetting process for migrants entering the country. He claimed to be fleeing Lebanon to avoid killing people, yet his intentions were far from peaceful.

Border agents have recorded numerous encounters with terror watchlisted individuals, including a recent incident just days before former President Donald Trump’s visit to Eagle Pass, Texas.

