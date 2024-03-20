Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH IN FULL: Daven Along With Torah Umesorah Kinnus Tefillah For All Schools


Tens of thousands of children in their schools across the globe will join a massive Torah Umesorah Kinnus Tefillah, following the lead location at Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway. It will be held TODAY, Wednesday, March 20 at 12:00:-12:30 pm EDT.

HaRav Yaakov Bender shlita will give a brief message at the start, followed by Tehillim said pasuk by pasuk, led by HaRav Dov Keilson, Mashgiach of Mesivta Chaim Shlomo.

The Vaad Roshei Yeshiva called for schools to daven for the continuing Eis Tzoroh l’Yaakov, and have encouraged all adults to join with the pure tefillos of the children.



