Hillary Clinton On People Upset Over Trump-Biden Rematch: “Get Over Yourself. Those Are The Choices”

Appearing on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, Clinton was asked about voters upset with the two options. She responded, “Get over yourself. Those are the two choices.” Fallon reacted with enthusiasm, saying, “Yeah! I love that.”

Clinton then compared the two candidates, saying, “One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies.”

“I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don’t understand it,” Clinton continued. “But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake because it’s an existential question. What kind of country we’re gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it’s not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want.”

Clinton urged people to “get out there and vote,” echoing the sentiments of other Democrats, including her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and former President Obama, who have rallied behind Biden.

A recent Fox News poll shows Biden trailing Trump by five points in a head-to-head race and a five-way race with additional candidates.

