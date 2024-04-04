Jill Biden: “It’s Obvious That Joe Will Win This Election” Despite Polls Showing Him Losing Battleground States

In an appearance on CBS Mornings, First Lady Jill Biden expressed confidence in her husband President Joe Biden’s chances of winning the upcoming presidential election. When asked about a poll showing Donald Trump leading in multiple battleground states, Biden dismissed concerns, stating, “People know the choice in this election. They can choose chaos or they can choose steady, wisdom, experience.”

When pressed if she was worried about the poll numbers, Biden replied, “No, he’s not losing in the battleground states. He’s coming up and he’s even or doing better.” She added, “Once people start to focus in and they see their two choices, it’s obvious that Joe will win this election.”

The Wall Street Journal poll in question showed Trump leading in six of seven swing states, with Biden only leading in Wisconsin. However, Morning Consult data released this week found Biden leading Trump overall by two points, with a tie among independents.

