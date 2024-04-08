SCARY: Top House Republican Says Russian Propaganda Has Infested Conservative Media And Even Congress [VIDEO]

Rep. Mike Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, confirmed on CNN’s State of the Union that Russian propaganda has been spread on the House floor and on conservative media channels. When asked by Jake Tapper about comments from Rep. Michael McCaul suggesting that, Turner agreed that Russian propaganda has “infested” a portion of the Republican base.

McCaul had stated earlier that Russian propaganda has made its way into the US and is being amplified on nighttime entertainment shows on conservative channels, which is “almost identical” to what’s being said on Russian state television. Turner echoed these concerns, saying that attempts to mask pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine messages are being made directly from Russia.

“It’s absolutely true,” Turner said. “We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which were even hear being uttered on the House floor.”

Turner emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that if this propaganda takes hold, it will make it harder to see the conflict as a battle between authoritarianism and democracy. He urged for additional aid to Ukraine, stating that the US Congress needs to “stand up for democracy” and recognize that authoritarian regimes will not stop their aggression without resistance.

“To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle, which is what it is,” Turner added. “President Xi of China, Vladimir Putin himself have identified it as such. We need to stand up for democracy. We need to make certain that that we know that authoritarian regimes never stop when they when they start in aggression. Ukraine needs our help and assistance now. And this is a very critical time for U.S. Congress to step up and provide that aid.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)