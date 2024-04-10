Chief Rabbi of Moldova Verbally Attacked Outside The Great Synagogue

The Jewish community in Moldova is shaken after Rabbi Mendel Axelrod, the chief rabbi of the country, was verbally attacked outside the Great Synagogue in the capital city. According to eyewitnesses, a young man with an Eastern European appearance arrived at the synagogue, took pictures, and began cursing Jews and Israel when confronted by a security guard. When Rabbi Axelrod emerged from the synagogue, the assailant directed his anger towards him, shouting anti-Semitic slurs and making threats.

This incident follows another recent case of vandalism at a Holocaust memorial in Soroka, where anti-Semitic graffiti was found, including a message calling for the liberation of Palestine. The Jewish community in Moldova has expressed shock and concern over these events, citing the rarity of anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

President Maia Sandu has ordered an investigation into the incidents and called for the attackers to be brought to justice. Rabbi Zushe Abelsky, chairman of the Chabad-Jewish community, has announced increased security measures around schools, kindergartens, and synagogues across the country to ensure the safety of the Jewish community.

