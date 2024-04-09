Rabbi Dov Kook Shlita Draws Water From the Kinneret and Bakes Matzos for “Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo”

As a hemshech of the minhag of baking matzos at the home of Maran Sar Hatorah, Rav Chaim Kanievsky Ztk’l, “Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo” baked matzah at the residence of the tzaddik Rabbi Dov Kook in Tveria. The day before the baking there was a special ma’amad of drawing the “mayim shelanu” from the “Be’er Miriam in the Kinneret led by the tzaddik Hagaon Rabbi Dov Kook and the Rosh Yeshiva Rav Sorotzkin Shlita.

The historic occasion was held in order to fulfill the mitzvah of baking “matzos Mitzvah” be’hiduro and to receive an abundance of brachos for the benefactors of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo from the holy tzaddik Rabbi Dov Kook Shlita at his home in Tveria. The day before, the tzaddik Shlita, went to the Kinneret, to the place traditionally accepted and passed down from generation to generation until the students of the Holy Ari Z’L as the “Be’ero shel Miriam Hanevia.” Rav Kook Shlita davened then for refuos and yeshuos for the benefactors of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo.

After that, the tzaddik Shlita davened and bentched the donors with long lives, zivugim hagunim, nachas from their children, to be saved from the shiltonos, parnassa b’shefa, and brachos of “Veharikosi lachem bracha ad bli dai”. Then the tzaddik Shlita requested of the ‘Neshama’ choir and the singer Rav Bentzi Stein to please sing songs of bakasha and tefillah to Hashem during this special eis ratzon.

View this rare occasion.









