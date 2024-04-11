GENIUS: Dem Suggests Tax Exemption For Blacks As Reparations, Then Worries About Those Not Paying Taxes

In an interview on “The Black Lawyers Podcast,” freshman Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) floated the idea of exempting black Americans from paying taxes as a form of reparations. “I don’t remember which celebrity, but it was actually a celebrity,” she said, recalling the proposal. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know if that’s not necessarily a bad idea’…One of the things that they proposed is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time.”

Crockett acknowledged that the proposal might be good because “that puts money back in your pocket,” but also expressed concerns that it might not work “for people that are already, say, struggling and not paying taxes in the first place.”

The congresswoman emphasized the need for reparations, stating that “So many black folk — not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things — but the fact is, like, we end up being so far behind.”

Crockett also stressed the importance of consistency between federal and state governments in reparations plans, saying that without collaboration, “everybody’s gonna run to whichever state and be like, ‘Yo, I need mine.'” She added, “And so we don’t want to see that — this is definitely something that needs to be thought through.”

Crockett criticized those unwilling to conduct studies and invest in reparations, saying, “People that aren’t even willing to do the studies, aren’t willing to invest to make sure we can roll this out the right way.”

Her comments come as the Tennessee state legislature prepares to vote on a bill prohibiting local governments from funding reparations studies and disbursements. The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Brent Taylor, argues that reparations are a federal issue, not a local one. “I will make very clear, our vote today does not pass judgment on reparations,” he said on the State Senate floor. “That is a very significant and very important issue for many people in our country, but it is an issue that belongs to the federal government and does not belong to our cities and counties, and I think it’s inappropriate for our cities and counties tax dollars to go to such an issue.”

Opponents of the bill, like State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, have labeled it “white supremacist legislation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)