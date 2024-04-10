WATCH: Rep. Mike Lawler Blasts Chuck Schumer, Democrats Over “Shameful” Anti-Israel Stances

Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) on Wednesday tore into the “shameful display” by Democrats, including President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who have been undermining Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist group.

“At a time of war, the Senate Majority Leader, the senator from New York, took the opportunity to call for regime change,” Lawler said, referring to Schumer. “At a time when the Democratic Party talks about protecting democracy [and] rails against foreign interference in elections, the senator from New York thought it his opportunity and in his interest politically, to undermine the State of Israel and the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“Hamas is a terrorist state,” he continued. “The fastest way for a ceasefire to occur is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages. That is the only thing that members of the United States government should be demanding – from the President to the Senate majority leader to the former Speaker of the House [Nancy Pelosi]. It is shameful what is happening in the Democratic party today.”

Lawler, whose district is home to tens of thousands of Jews, has been a staunch supporter and advocate for Israel in the House of Representatives, and often makes vocal his growing concerns with the Democratic Party’s mainstreaming of anti-Israel policies and perspectives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)