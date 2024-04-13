WATCH: Trump Offers Support For Israel, Says Iran Attacked “Because We Show Great Weakness”

Donald Trump on Saturday evening began a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, by proclaiming his full-throated support for Israel, then blasting President Joe Biden and his administration for allowing Iran to attack the Jewish State with impunity.
“Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel – they’re under attack,” Trump said, adding, “That’s because we show great weakness… It would not have happened if we were in office. You know that, they know that, everybody knows that.”
“We will return the world to peace through strength, and it will happen very quickly. I will revive American strength abroad and we will restore American strength at home. We were respected four years ago all over the world – today, we are considered a joke.”
6 Responses
He is 1000% correct!!!
The left is the greatest threat to humanity
Do not fall for the words of this con man named Trump. He is no friend of Israel and is not an Ohev Yisrael. He is only an ohev Trump. He can turn on us as quickly as he has with so many others.
מה ענין Electric Cars אצל מדינת ישראל ??
What does Electric Cars have to do with Israel??
Damn right once again
Trump is dangerous who can create a world war.