WATCH: Trump Offers Support For Israel, Says Iran Attacked “Because We Show Great Weakness”

Donald Trump on Saturday evening began a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, by proclaiming his full-throated support for Israel, then blasting President Joe Biden and his administration for allowing Iran to attack the Jewish State with impunity.

“Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel – they’re under attack,” Trump said, adding, “That’s because we show great weakness… It would not have happened if we were in office. You know that, they know that, everybody knows that.”

“We will return the world to peace through strength, and it will happen very quickly. I will revive American strength abroad and we will restore American strength at home. We were respected four years ago all over the world – today, we are considered a joke.”