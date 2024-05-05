GRUESOME: 5 Dismembered Skeletons Found At Adolf Hitler’s World War II Headquarters In Poland

A shocking discovery has been made at Adolf Hitler’s former military headquarters in Poland, where five human skeletons were unearthed without their hands and feet. The remains, including those of three adults, a baby, and an older child, were found buried inside the villa of Luftwaffe commander Hermann Goering.

The Latebra Foundation, a group of amateur archaeologists, made the discovery while excavating the site with official permission. “You’d never expect such things in such a place… the most guarded place in the Third Reich and after the war, the Russians took over this place,” said Dominik Markiewicz, a member of the Latebra Foundation.

The skeletons were found buried just below the ground in a part of the building where a wooden floor once existed. It is unclear whether the remains date back to World War Two or were buried there later. An investigation has been opened, and forensic investigators have examined the bodies under police supervision.

The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s military headquarters during World War Two, consisted of over 200 structures covering 250 hectares. It was destroyed by German Nazi forces in 1945 to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Soviet Red Army. Today, the remaining bunkers, shelters, and barracks in the forest of Gierloz, northeastern Poland, are open to tourists.

The villa of Hermann Goering, who was Hitler’s designated successor, has largely fallen into decay.

In other Nazi news, the Berlin government is offering to give away a villa once owned by Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, in an effort to end a decades-long debate over the site’s future. The villa, located in the countryside north of Berlin, has been disused and fallen into disrepair.

Berlin’s finance minister, Stefan Evers, announced the offer on Thursday, calling for proposals that reflect the site’s history. He did not specify if proposals from private individuals would be considered. The offer comes after repeated attempts to hand over the site to federal authorities or the state of Brandenburg, where the villa is located.

The villa was built in 1939 as a luxury retreat for Goebbels and his family. It was used to entertain Nazi leaders, artists, and actors. After the war, the site was briefly used as a hospital and then taken over by the youth wing of the East German communist party.

Since German reunification in 1990, the site has been owned by the state of Berlin, but the city has found no use for it. The site has become an attraction for day-trippers, who can explore the overgrown grounds and peer through the floor-to-ceiling windows of the villa.

If no suitable proposal is received, the city has threatened to demolish the site, which has become a burden due to maintenance and security costs.

Goebbels and his family killed themselves in Hitler’s bunker as Soviet troops closed in during the final phase of World War II.

The family’s opulent home on an island in Berlin was sold at auction in 2011.

