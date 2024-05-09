WHAT? RFK Jr. Reveals That A Worm Crawled Into His Brain And Ate Part Of It

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the 70-year-old independent presidential candidate, has disclosed a history of significant health issues, including a parasite in his brain and mercury poisoning. In a 2012 deposition and a recent interview with The New York Times, Kennedy shared details about his health struggles, which have included memory loss, mental fogginess, and a heart condition.

In 2010, Kennedy was experiencing severe memory loss and mental fogginess, prompting a friend to suggest he might have a brain tumor. After consulting several top neurologists, Kennedy was diagnosed with a dead parasite in his brain, which he said “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.”

He also revealed that he had been diagnosed with mercury poisoning, likely from eating too much fish containing the dangerous heavy metal.

Kennedy has suffered from atrial fibrillation, a common heartbeat abnormality, and has been hospitalized at least four times for episodes. He has also struggled with spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that affects his vocal cords, and has undergone a procedure to implant titanium between his vocal cords to keep them from involuntarily constricting.

Despite his health issues, Kennedy has portrayed himself as an athletic and youthful candidate, skiing with a professional snowboarder and lifting weights shirtless at an outdoor gym. His campaign has secured a place on the ballots in several states, and he could potentially tip the election.

Doctors who have treated parasitic infections and mercury poisoning say that both conditions can sometimes permanently damage brain function, but patients can also experience temporary symptoms and make a full recovery. Kennedy’s campaign declined to provide his medical records, and neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump has released their medical records in this election cycle.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)