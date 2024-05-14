BIDEN’S AMERICA: Majority Of Americans Say They’re Worse Off Than They Were 4 Years Ago

A Financial Times/Michell Ross poll has revealed that a majority of voters (51%) believe their financial position has deteriorated under President Joe Biden’s economic policies. This sentiment is likely to be a significant concern for Biden’s reelection chances, as the economy is the top issue for voters in the 2024 election.

According to the Republican National Committee, the average family has lost $21,981 due to the increased cost of living under Biden. The cost of everyday items has skyrocketed, with a McDonald’s Big Mac meal now costing $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when former President Donald Trump was in office.

The poll results paint a bleak picture for Biden’s economic policies, with:

– Only 28% of voters saying his economy has helped their financial situation

– 71% describing economic conditions as negative

– 80% citing soaring prices as one of their biggest challenges

Furthermore, voters trust Trump over Biden on the economy, with 43% preferring Trump and 35% preferring Biden. Among blue-collar voters, a demographic traditionally associated with Democrats, Trump and Biden are evenly divided at 40%.

The poll suggests that Biden’s economic policies, dubbed “Bidenomics,” are unpopular with voters, who are still blaming him for high consumer prices despite a booming economy and strong jobs market. Additionally, 49% of voters are concerned about income levels, and 32% are worried about housing costs.

