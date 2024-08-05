ISRAEL AT WAR – DAY 304

REPORT: Israel Gov’t ‘Confident’ Of US Backing In Event Of Retaliatory Strikes The Jewish Insider news outlet reports that Israel is “confident” the United States will support it as it prepares for potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah. According to Israeli officials, the report suggests that Israel, along with allies like the US and the UK, may work together to intercept as many missiles as possible, similar to their coordinated efforts during an Iranian attack in April.

WATCH: Trump Says Iran Would never Attack Israel If He Were president TRUMP: “I’m hearing there’s going to be an attack tonight by Iran on Israel. They’re gonna be attacked tonight… If I were president, nobody would even be talking about that word because it wouldn’t happen, 100%.” https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/05151426/NCTo3jgAZGXeVQsH.mp4

Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces IDF defense officials believe that Hezbollah tried to carry out a large-scale attack against IDF forces on the northern border when it fired three suicide drones at an IDF command center overnight Sunday. One drone was intercepted but two others scored direct hits near Ayelet Shachar, injuring an IDF officer and soldier.

U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements The United States has resumed a previously delayed weapons shipment to Israel, according to a report by Israel Hayom. The shipment includes MK-83 bombs, each weighing half a ton. However, it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will also send MK-84 bombs, which Israel had used extensively in the Middle East until the U.S. imposed an embargo. Read more here.

NOW: Red Alerts In The North Red alert sirens in the North, with reports of incoming rockets or drones from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Gallant Meets with US CENTCOM Chief Amid Heightened Tensions Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting with visiting US CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla, joined by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, to discuss defense cooperation and regional security concerns. The meeting focused on enhancing coordination between Israeli and US military establishments, as well as exploring ways to expand the international coalition against Iranian aggression and its proxies threatening Israel and destabilizing the Middle East.

IDF Eliminates Hamas Battalion Commander Jaber Aziz in Gaza City Strike On Sunday, the IDF, in coordination with the Shin Bet, conducted an airstrike on Hamas command and control centers located in Gaza City, resulting in the elimination of Jaber Aziz, the Commander of Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion. The strike targeted Hamas operatives operating from within the “Hassan Salame” and “Nasser” schools in Gaza City. According to intelligence reports from the IDF and ISA, Aziz was killed during the strike near the “Hassan Salame” school, along with several other Hamas terrorists. Jaber Aziz had been leading Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion since 2020, having previously served in various command roles within the organization. He played a significant role in planning the October 7th massacre and was actively involved in coordinating multiple terror attacks against Israel throughout the ongoing conflict. His death is seen as a significant blow to Hamas’ operational capabilities.

The Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla arrived in Israel today as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi. The Chief of the General Staff and CENTCOM Commander held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.