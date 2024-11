The IDF reports that eight fighter jets struck 20 Hezbollah-linked sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs within two minutes.

Targets included seven buildings tied to Hezbollah’s financial operations, such as headquarters and branches of the Al-Qard al-Hasan association, as well as 13 military sites, including an aerial forces center, weapon depots, and intelligence facilities.

Civilians in the area were warned to evacuate prior to the strikes.